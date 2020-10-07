Sales Pact

ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA will represent AUDIOBOOM's roster of podcasts for advertising sales in CANADA under a new strategic partnership.

“AUDIOBOOM’s partnership with ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA expands our global footprint as we strive to create maximum value for our podcast partners across multiple territories,” said AUDIOBOOM CEO STUART LAST. “Canada is currently AUDIOBOOM’s 4th biggest region for downloads and boasts a rich audio heritage. ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA provides the expertise to further engage fans with brands and advertisers.”

ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA Dir./Digital Audio Advertising MIKE VINER said, “AUDIOBOOM strongly complements ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA’s dynamic digital audio offering, including FREQUENCY PODCAST NETWORK and our award-winning branded content studio PACIFIC CONTENT, allowing Canadian marketers to further segment and target podcast listeners in an exciting new way.”

