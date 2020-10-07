Directory

The CBC/RADIO-CANADA has launched a local news resource at its corporate website to help Canadians find local media in their communities.

The LOCAL NEWS MATTERS directory, developed in conjunction with NEWS MEDIA CANADA, links to over 1,000 media outlets in the country and is being unveiled during NATIONAL NEWSPAPER WEEK.

CBC/RADIO-CANADA Chair MICHAEL GOLDBLOOM said, "As misinformation about COVID-19 spreads like wildfire, especially on social media, we are seeing the vital role that trusted local journalism plays across the country. Support for local news organizations has never been more important."

Pres./CEO CATHERINE TAIT added, "Now more than ever, Canadians need access to a variety of credible news sources. Having a strong media ecosystem with a diversity of voices is essential to the health of our democracy. I encourage Canadians to support local media in their community."

