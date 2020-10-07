Renews With Nielsen

RADIO RESEARCH CONSORTIUM has renewed its contract to license individual non-commercial stations for NIELSEN ratings and SCARBOROUGH research. The renewal with NIELSEN is described in a press release as "multi-year."



“As a long-term user of NIELSEN data, we are looking forward to continuing our relationship as we advance our mission and commitment to provide audience data to non-commercial radio stations,” said RRC Pres. JOANNE CHURCH. “NIELSEN is an integral part of our capabilities, and we look forward to utilizing the comprehensive insights that NIELSEN provides.”



“RADIO RESEARCH CONSORTIUM holds a unique place in the industry, representing non-commercial radio, and we have enjoyed a trusted relationship over many years,” said NIELSEN AUDIO Managing Dir. BRAD KELLY. “As the industry landscape continues to evolve, RRC remains a valued collaborator, and we are excited to continue to empower them with the comprehensive insights necessary for non-commercial stations with which to showcase their offerings to underwriters and meet their programming and marketing objectives.”

