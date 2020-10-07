Recognized

SPOTIFY's PARCAST has informed staff that it will voluntarily recognize the WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA, EAST as the collective bargaining representative of the podcast production company's employees. The WGAE also represents the employees of SPOTIFY's GIMLET MEDIA and THE RINGER in their unionization efforts.

WGAE Exec. Dir. LOWELL PETERSON said, “Podcasting is an awesome arena for content creators. Platforms and major studios continue to make enormous investments in podcasting; audiences are growing and business models are proliferating. The people who create podcasts, from writers to producers to editors, work long hours, meet rush deadlines and create enormous value. Collective bargaining will ensure that PARCAST’s creative professions have a seat at the table to address issues like inclusion and equity, intellectual property concerns, and sustainability of careers. We look forward to negotiations and we welcome the PARCAST employees to our union.”

« see more Net News