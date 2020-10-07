Wicks

ONERPM label arm VERGE RECORDS has signed singer/songwriter and media personality CHUCK WICKS to a record deal. WICKS will release his first single in nearly two years, “Solid Gold,” with the label on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23rd. WICKS was most recently a co-host of CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE's “THE TY BENTLI SHOW” until the show was discontinued in MAY (NET NEWS 5/4).

“I’m re-energized and refocused on what brought me to this town in the first place and that’s my music," said WICKS. "Not everyone gets multiple shots at a dream. I’m humbled to get another shot. [VERGE Pres./COO] MICKEY JACK [CONES] is one of the best in the business, and I’m beyond excited to take the journey with his team. This is my third record deal, and I strongly believe that third time’s the charm with VERGE RECORDS.”

“CHUCK is a proven star, and we can’t wait to show him off!” said CONES.

WICKS has previously charted singles via RCA NASHVILLE and BLASTER RECORDS.

« see more Net News