The PHOENIX NEW TIMES' BEST OF PHOENIX 2020 issue has named SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated and RIVIERA BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX's THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW, "Best Radio Morning Show.

Host DANA CORTEZ commented, "I’m so honored the city of PHOENIX voted us BEST RADIO MORNING SHOW after having started on POWER less than a year ago. During this time especially, we know trust is important and it means so much that our listeners, who we consider extended family, know we’re here to not only entertain them, but also to deliver up-to-date information with compassion."

SKYVIEW NETWORKS EVP/GM JEANNE-MARIE CONDO added, "DANA and her team are truly authentic, which is why with every market they enter, they connect deeply with listeners and produce excellent rating stories. As the first Latina to host a nationally syndicated morning show, she is truly impressive and we are so proud to be partnered."

Check out the PHOENIX NEW TIMES article here.

Through SKYVIEW NETWORKS, THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW is now heard nationwide on radio stations including RIVIERA Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX, ALPHA MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KINK-HD2 (WE 102.9)/PORTLAND, ALPHA MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KTFM-HD2-K277CX (WE 103.3)/SAN ANTONIO, AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KKSS(KISS 97.3)/ALBUQUERQUE, MARKER Rhythmic AC KMRJ (JAMMIN 99.5)/PALM SPRINGS and more.

