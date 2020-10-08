Parks

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO’s new Triple A/Urban Alternative station calls are going to be WNXP (formerly WPLN) and the handle will be 91.ONE NASHVILLE'S NEW MUSIC EXPERIENCE. As previously reported [NET NEWS 9/8], the station plans to launch this fall.

Further, recently announced station PD JASON MOON WILKINS has named MIKEY LEONARD PARKS as APD and on-air host. PARKS hosted several radio shows on VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY’s station WRVU from 2000 to 2005. PARKS also served as the store manager in the first several years of GRIMEY’S NEW & PRELOVED MUSIC store. Most recently, he has managed corporate teams in the hospitality industry and hosted "This Is The Place," a podcast about the NASHVILLE restaurant and bar scene.

WILKINS said, “MICKEY LERNARD PARKS has deep roots in the city and is well-known for introducing so many music fans to their future favorites through his work at Grimey’s and WRVU. We are so fortunate that his desire to return to music coincided with the launch of this station.”

PARKS said, “It’s great to be back on the air in the MUSIC CITY and so exciting to have the opportunity to share new music with NASHVILLE again.”

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO President/CEO STEVE SWENSON said, “The station truly will be ‘NASHVILLE’s Music Experience’ bringing new music and local music to MIDDLE TENNESSEE listeners with hosts like JASON and MICKEY, who are well-versed in NASHVILLE’s music scene.”

