NASHVILLE-based marketing firm 615 LEVERAGE + STRATEGY has added JENNY METHLING as Dir./Strategic Partnerships. In her role, METHLING will oversee campaign strategy for the company's key accounts. METHLING’s background includes roles in digital media, marketing solutions, content strategy, brand operations and monetization at companies including AOL (VERIZON MEDIA) and iHEARTMEDIA.

“Having someone with JENNY’s expertise join our company will allow us to more aggressively embrace the virtual realities of the entertainment world on behalf of our clients, “ said 615 LEVERAGE + STRATEGY Co-founders JOHN ZARLING and JACKIE CAMPBELL in a joint statement. “The minute we met JENNY, it was clear that her passion, and artist and brand experience would enhance our company's value proposition to clients. As we close in on one year together in business, we look forward to having JENNY in this leadership role. We know she will be an invaluable addition.”

“I believe in the vision that JOHN and JACKIE have for this company, and in their approach to strategic partnerships in this business,” said METHLING. “They collectively have an impressive track record and impeccable relationships within the NASHVILLE music community, so it is an honor to be working with them. I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of their talented team, and to contribute to the company’s growth and success.”

