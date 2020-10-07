Brooks (Facebook)

HUBBARD RADIO Country WIL/ST. LOUIS has hired MARTY BROOKS as MD and afternoon talent, beginning next week. BROOKS most recently held the same positions at ENTERCOM Country WLFP (93.1 THE WOLF)/MEMPHIS until the most recent round of job cuts at that company (NET NEWS 9/10).

Concurrently, WIL has undergone a bit of reimaging. OM TOMMY MATTERN tells ALL ACCESS, “We have re-branded the station to '92.3 WIL, New Country for the STL.' The decision was made to emphasize the heritage WIL call letters while keeping a focus on New Country as well.”

Congratulate BROOKS here.

