Frankel

BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA GSM JAIME FRANKEL is among the 31 winners in PHILADELPHIA BUSINESS JOURNAL's Women of Distinction 2020. FRANKEL and her fellow honorees were selected from a pool of 250 nominees.

“JAIME has been an instrumental part of THE FANATIC’s growth and has been an amazing contributor to our company for nearly 15 years,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP PHILADELPHIA VP/Sales PAUL BLAKE. "She’s literally done it all… National Sales Manager, Local Sales Manager, General Sales Manager. JAIME certainly has distinguished herself with all of us…and now the rest of the city realizes it!"

