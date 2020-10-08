Tracee Tuesday

GROSS COMMUNICATIONS/BEND RADIO GROUP Top 40 KXIX (POWER 94)/BEND, OR's TRACEE TIESDAU hjas been named 2020's Best Local Radio Personality by SOURCE WEEKLY.

For TUESDAY, it's the second time she's won the honor after taking the same title in 2018.

TUESDAY, a 20-year radio veteran who also works at the local CW TV station, is on-air WEEKDAYS 12-5p (PT) and SATURDAYS 2-5p (PT), while also taking a shift at sister station AC KMGX (THE MIX 100.7).

The BAY AREA native was on the air in SAN FRANCISCO, LAS VEGAS, LOS ANGELES and OMAHA before landing in central OREGON eight years ago. In addition to her broadcast gigs on radio and TV, TRACEE is also a Big Sister in the BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF CENTRAL OREGON program, and volunteers at the library, reading to kids.

Asked about her current favorite song, TRACEE admits, "Definitely 'WAP.'"

