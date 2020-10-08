Romano On The Move

ALL ACCESS has learned that Christian Contemporary WPOZ (Z88.3)/ORLANDO PD has left her role as PD effective immediately.

ROMANO will relocate to DAYTON, OH, to become the Ops Dir. fir two STRONG TOWER CHRISTIAN MEDIA’s stations, Religious WEEC (HOPE 100.7)/SPRINGFIELD, OH and Religious WFCJ (THE SOURCE 93.7)/DAYTON.

No word on who is replacing her at WPOZ.

