Trey The Choc-Lit Jock

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA KILLEEN-TEMPLE, TX has promoted SHANNON BRAZIER to Dir. Of Content for the broadcast company's local radio cluster. He was previously brand manger for the group's Top 40 Rhythmic KOOC-FM (B106) and Urban AC KSSM (KISS 103.1). BRAZIER replaces CHAD HERITAGE, who joined CUMULUS MEDIA Country WGKX (KIX 106) and AC WKIM (98.9 THE BRIDGE)/MEMPHIS as PD last week (NET NEWS 9/30).

BRAZIER, who goes by the air name TREY THE CHOK-LIT JOCK and has been with the company since 2015, commented, “TOWNSQUARE MEDIA is a unique company that I've been so proud to be a part of for the past five years. Local content is what we do and we do it best. I am very thankful for KURT JOHNSON and TODD LAWLEY, who have given me an opportunity to continue to lead our local team into 2021 and beyond. I'm ready for the challenge!”

JOHNSON, TOWNSQUARE's SVP Programming, added, “Promoting our great talent from within is important to us. TREY has done an outstanding job elevating our Hip-Hop and R&B brands to dominant positions, and I’m very happy to now have him leading all our stations in Central TEXAS.”

BRAZIER will now oversee all the local media cluster’s brands, including B106, KISS 103.1, Country KUSJ-FM (US 105.5), Classic Rock KLTD-FM (K-ROCK 101.7), and News-Talk/Sports KTEM-AM.

« see more Net News