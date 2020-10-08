-
Report: Ben Ponzio Named GSM At Entercom/Chicago
October 8, 2020 at 5:13 AM (PT)
ROBERTFEDER.COM is reporting that former HUBBARD RADIO/CHICAGO Sr. AE BEN PONZIO has been named GSM at ENTERCOM/CHICAGO.
PONZIO, a former GSM at Top 40 WBBM-F (B96) and Classic Hits WJMK (K-HITS) under CBS RADIO ownership and AE at EMMIS Alternative WKQX (Q101), replaces PAUL AGASE.
The ENTERCOM cluster includes B96, News WBBM-A-WCFS, Triple A WXRT, Country WUSN (US99.5), Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE), and Classic Hip Hop WBMX (104.3 JAMS, the former WJMK).
