HURRICANE DELTA, the 25th named storm of the 2020 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON, is over the GULF OF MEXICO and will strengthen into a Category 3 with winds of 111-130 mph as it churns its way to a landfall set for late TONIGHT/early FRIDAY morning.

DELTA is expected to landfall along the northern U.S. GULF COAST, most likely in LOUISIANA. She has shifted WEST from yesterday taking NEW ORLEANS off of being dead center for a hit, now set for a Tropical Storm Warning along with HOUSTON. DELTA looks to make landfall between LAKE CHARLES and MORGAN CITY. LA.

There will be high storm surge, strong winds and flooding over many areas that are still recovering from the destruction brought on by HURRICANE LAURA in late AUGUST.

