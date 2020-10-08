Engelman (Photo: Alan Kirkland)

LUCKYSKY MUSIC has opened as a record label and publishing company in NASHVILLE. CEO JASON ENGELMAN, a real estate entrepreneur, will serve alongside newly appointed label Pres. BILL WARNER, a producer, recording engineer and musician. The first two signings are ABC-TV Season 14 "American Idol" contestant TORI MARTIN as the flagship artist to the label, and songwriter BILL DILUIGI as the first singing to the publishing division. MARTIN released her first album through the label, "Lucky," last month.

Newly appointed staff also includes VP/Creative Dir. of Publishing KIRSTI MANNA, Business Mgr. JOHN CIRILLO, Dir./Promotion & Marketing WYNNE ADAMS, Songplugger SHANE BARRETT, Dir./Social Media JAMIE KNIGHT and Dir./Film & Video Production DOUG MADDOX. The LUCKYSKY MUSIC offices are located in the RUTLEDGE HILL area of downtown NASHVILLE, in a historic building known as the "original firehouse."

"We're extremely excited about the release of 'Lucky,'" said WARNER, who also produced the album. "It showcases TORI's depth both as a singer and songwriter. It's always a thrill to work with an artist that brings a huge creative spark to a performance. I'm very proud to have 'Lucky' as our first label release. I also want to acknowledge the creative contributions from NASHVILLE's amazing talent pool of musicians, singers, and of course, TORI's co-writers.”

