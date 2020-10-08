Tribute

HOWARD STERN's second SIRIUSXM channel HOWARD 101 will dedicate all next week to airing archives interviews with celebrities that have since passed away.

"GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN" will include 30 interviews, including the first appearances by SAM KINISON, FLIP WILSON, and DON RICKLES; vists by JAMES BROWN, SCOTT WEILAND, and CHRIS CORNELL; JOAN RIVERS' last appearance; WILT CHAMBERLAIN, RODNEY DANGERFIELD, JOE FRAZIER, STAN LEE, JOEY RAMONE, and GARRY SHANDLING; and "Wack Pack" members ERIC THE ACTOR, HANK THE ANGRY DRUNKEN DWARF, CRACKHEAD BOB, EVIL DAVE, and RILEY MARTIN.

The special will also include STERN's tribute to EDDIE VAN HALEN, airing this week on HOWARD 100.

