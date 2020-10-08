New Slate

AUDIOBOOM has unveiled a slate of new shows at TODAY's IAB PODCAST UPFRONTS for the U.K.

The new shows include former CHANNEL 4 "THE BIG BREAKFAST" and CHANNEL 5 "THE SATURDAY SHOW" host GABY ROSLIN's interview show "THAT GABY ROSLIN PODCAST"; former NORWICH CITY, ASTON VILLA, CAMBRIDGE UNiTED, COVENTRY CITY, and MANCHESTER UNITED striker and TV host DION DUBLIN's "DION'S GAFFER TAPES," with DUBLIN interviewing his old coaches; and the addition of the existing "DOPE BLACK DADS."

Head of Content MIKE NEWMAN said, “The new shows we’ve announced today really do showcase AUDIOBOOM’s commitment to developing the best podcast content with the UK’s leading creative talent, We are presenting advertisers with a compelling opportunity to reach large and highly engaged audiences.”

