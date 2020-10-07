Pennington album cover

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of Country singer/songwriter, producer and industry executive RAY PENNINGTON, who died during a fire at his HENDERSONVILLE, TN home YESTERDAY (10/7). He was 86.

As an artist, the KENTUCKY native charted nine songs on the Country chart between 1955 and 1978, most on the CAPITOL and MONUMENT labels. The most successful, "Ramblin' Man," peaked at #29 in 1967. But seven years later, WAYLON JENNINGS took “Ramblin’ Man” to #1. PENNINGTON’s other successes as a songwriter include ROY DRUSKY’s “Three Hearts In A Tangle,” a #2 hit in 1961 (penned under the name RAY STARR), KENNY PRICE’s top 10 Country hits “Walking On New Grass” and “Happy Tracks,” and RICKY SKAGGS’ “Don’t Cheat In Our Hometown.”

PENNINGTON went on to co-found independent label STEP ONE RECORDS in 1984 and operated it through 1998. Its roster included RAY PRICE, GENE WATSON, CLINTON GREGORY, WESTERN FLYER, THE GEEZINSLAWS and others.

THE TENNESSEAN reports that the fire started in a golf cart in PENNINGTON’s garage. His wife, who was also home at the time, was able to escape the blaze. His funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

