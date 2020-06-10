Garner

Country radio veteran BLAIR GARNER will host a digital miniseries, “From Dream to Reality: The Making of THE MULEHOUSE,” highlighting his journey toward opening his new music venue, THE MULEHOUSE in COLUMBIA, TN (NET NEWS 7/13). The 10-part series premieres TODAY (10/8) and can be viewed on the venue's YOUTUBE channel and social media accounts. Watch the first episode here. New episodes will be released every THURSDAY

"We want to become the gold standard," said GARNER about his hopes for the venue. "If we do our job right, whenever someone hears the phrase 'Live from THE MULEHOUSE in historic COLUMBIA, TN,' they’ll intuitively know they are in for something really special."

« see more Net News