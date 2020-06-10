First Set Of Hosts Revealed

Country artist KANE BROWN and actor and artist SARAH HYLAND will be two of the selected hosts sharing duties for the "2020 CMT Music Awards," airing WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st at 7p (CT). In a CMT first, a total of four hosts will take the stage, with the other two to be revealed closer to the air date.

“The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate," said BROWN. "I have so many great memories of the show--from watching as a fan at home, to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage. I‘m excited to join this year as a first-time host and can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up.”

“I’m so excited to be co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards this year," said HYLAND. "Fans are the backbone of music and art; without them we would never be able to do what we love. I can’t wait to see what happens at this year's show and who the fans vote for. Congratulations to all the nominees!”

As previously announced (NET NEWS 9/30), BROWN will take the stage as a performer along with ASHLEY MCBRYDE, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LUKE BRYAN and MAREN MORRIS. Set to perform on the RAM TRUCKS Side Stage are CAYLEE HAMMACK, HARDY, INGRID ANDRESS, MICKEY GUYTON, RILEY GREEN and TRAVIS DENNING (NET NEWS 10/6).

