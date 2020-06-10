Starts Friday

Former MASSACHUSETTS Governor DEVAL PATRICK is the host of a new podcast, "BEING AMERICAN," launching FRIDAY (10/9) and posting twice a week for its debut season.

The show, produced by MUDDHOUSE MEDIA and examining "what it means to be American in 2020 and beyond," will include interviews with a range of guests including ICE CUBE, JAMES TAYLOR, and many others.

"In these discordant and divisive times, a lot of us feel like we don't recognize AMERICA anymore," said PATRICK. "We come from every place on earth and every station in life, and yet we openly demean each other if we live or think differently. It isn't clear what unites us, what makes us American.

"'BEING AMERICAN' is a series of conversations with people of uncommon wisdom, some you already know and some you don't know yet, about what it means or ought to mean today to be American. People are dealing with serious challenges that need specific solutions, but I also sense we need a clearer understanding of who we are, a shared set of values and objectives, if we want those solutions to last. In many ways I have been on this journey for years and I am discovering others are as well."

