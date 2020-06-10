-
Acast Adds Enhanced Keyword Targeting For Podcast Advertisers
October 8, 2020 at 11:55 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ACAST has added enhanced keyword targeting for podcast advertisers using proprietary technology and includes targeting of IAB content categories. The keyword targeting is being used on the top 100 English-language podcasts in the U.S., the U.K., and globally.
The company says that it has already transcribed nearly half of the podcast episodes in its global inventory, using AI-powered speech-to-text transcription generating a relevancy score mapped against IAB categories.
-