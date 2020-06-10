Keyword Targeting

ACAST has added enhanced keyword targeting for podcast advertisers using proprietary technology and includes targeting of IAB content categories. The keyword targeting is being used on the top 100 English-language podcasts in the U.S., the U.K., and globally.

The company says that it has already transcribed nearly half of the podcast episodes in its global inventory, using AI-powered speech-to-text transcription generating a relevancy score mapped against IAB categories.

« see more Net News