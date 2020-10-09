Final Day

The final day of the NAB and RAB's virtual RADIOSHOW 2020 will include appearances by DAVE RAMSEY opening the proceedings and a panel of major market talent closing things out.

The agenda for FRIDAY:

2-2:45p (ET) DAVE RAMSEY keynote

2:45-3p Coffee With Consultants: Innovative Ways Radio Rose Up to the Pandemic Challenge with vCREATIVE's JINNY LADERER

3-3:45p Building and Leading an Inclusive Culture: NPR Chief Diversity Officer KEITH WOODS, HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON SVP/GM JOEL OXLEUY, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SVP/Human Resources ALYSSA GOLDBERG, and GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY professor MARCIA CHATELAIN, moderated by NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION Pres. MICHELLE DUKE

3-3:30p Info Session: Real-World Applications of Ad Attribution in Radio with VERITONE

3:30-4p Broadcast Equipment Evolution – From Hardware to Software and into the Cloud, Part 2

3:45-4p Snacks with the C-Suite: Inside and Out: Resilience Strategies for Stress and Burnout with SALEM MEDIA GROUP Pres. DAVE SANTRELLA and consultant DARCY LUOMA

4-4:30p Clients for Life

4-4:30p Info Session: One Platform, Multiple Solutions: WO Traffic Driving Workflow Efficiency Through Automation with WIDE ORBIT

4:30 – 5:15 p.m. Backstage Conversation with Radio’s Leading Influencers: syndicated hosts JEFF "WOODY" FIFE, J-SI CHAVEZ, DEDE MCGUIRE, and BERT WEISS, BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON morning co-host RICH SHERTENLIEB, and HUBBARD AC WTMX/CHICAGO morning host ERIC FERGUSON, moderated by DON ANTHONY

« see more Net News