PEPSI announced TODAY its partnership with ROCK THE VOTE for "Unmute Your Voice," a virtual concert experience through TRILLER. The streams will take place TONIGHT and FRIDAY night at 8p ET and will feature performances by CHANCE THE RAPPER, DEMI LOVATO, BRETT YOUNG, SAINt JHN, AVA MAX and CHLOE X HALLE.

The concert comes on the heels of PEPSI’s launch of the “Unmute Your Voice” voter awareness platform during the 2020 VMA’s earlier this year, a concerted effort to engage and educate 18-24 year olds looking for more information on the power and functionality of their vote. “Unmute Your Voice” is the latest in PEPSI’s efforts to use the brand’s legacy in music to create a positive impact in 2020, including the brand’s role in helping bring "Global Citizens One World: Together at Home" event to viewers around the world. For more info click here.

