Calgargo Moves From Boston To Sacramento

JOE CALGARO has been promoted to OM for the ENTERCOM/SACRAMENTO market effective NOVEMBER 1st. In this role, CALGARO will lead operations efforts for Top 40/Rhythm KSFM (102.5 KSFM), Top 40/Mainstream KUDL (106.5 THE END), Classic Rock KSEG (96.9 THE EAGLE), Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK), Alternative KKDO (ALT 94.7), and Sports KIFM (ESPN 1320).

CALGARO previously was OM for ENTERCOM/BOSTON, overseeing Sports WEEI-A/F and Adult Hits WBGB (BIG 103). He was the PD of former Active Rock WAAF, which flipped to simulcast of WEEI-A earlier this year.

“JOE has a long track record of working with rock, sports and high-profile talent, which lends to the SACRAMENTO portfolio in working with the biggest radio brands and engaging personalities in the market,” said STACEY KAUFFMAN, SVP/Market Manager. “His experience leading three very different brands in BOSTON will allow him to strategically position our stations to collectively represent our audience.”

“I am both excited and humbled by the opportunity to continue the tradition of excellence that VINCE RICHARDS has cultivated with his programming team at ENTERCOM SACRAMENTO,” said CALGARO. “Thank you to SUSAN LARKIN, Chief Operating Officer, PAT PAXTON, Chief Programming Officer, JEFF SOTTOLANO, Executive Vice President, and DAVE RICHARDS, Senior Vice President of Programming and Operations and Rock Format Captain, for their belief and trust in my ability to fill some pretty big shoes. Special thanks to MARK HANNON, Regional President and Market Manager, for his mentoring and leadership here in BOSTON. While I will certainly miss this fantastic group, I look forward to joining the SACRAMENTO family and being a part of the winning culture that STACEY and her team have established.”

