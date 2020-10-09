

Starting OCTOBER 9, TREY ANASTASIO will hit the stage every FRIDAY for 8 weeks at 8p ET at NEW YORK CITY's historic BEACON THEATER. The virtual shows will air live on SIRIUSXM's PHISH RADIO (Ch. 29).

"The Beacon Jams" will feature acoustic and electric performances, home interactions, and more, with any proceeds donated to the free concerts benefitting PHISH’s long-running nonprofit, the WATERWHEEL FOUNDATION, and its new DIVIDED SKY FUND (DSF), which delivers help to those affected by addiction. To relive the show, PHISH RADIO will broadcast ANASTASIO’s debut again on OCTOBER 10th at 12p ET and OCTOBER 11th at 6p ET.

ANASTASIO teases his upcoming set list here.

« see more Net News