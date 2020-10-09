Megan Thee Stallion (Lev Radin/Shutterstock)

Rapper TORY LANEZ will face assault and weapons charges for allegedly shooting MEGAN THEE STALLION in the foot this SUMMER.

The L.A. COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE will charge LANEZ, realname DAYSTAR PETERSON, with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He is also facing a gun allegation and that he “personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

If convicted, LANEZ could face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison. He is set to be arraigned OCTOBER 13th.

Last JULY 12th, LANEZ was arrested by the L.A.P.D. when they responded to calls of shots being fired in the HOLLYWOOD HILL. He was charged with concealing a firearm in a vehicle and was freed on bond the next day while law enforcement continued to investigate the matter.

Three days later, MEGAN released an INSTAGRAM statement revealing the shot was intentional and done to harm her.

“The narrative that is being reported about SUNDAY morning’s events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On SUNDAY morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

