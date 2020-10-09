Natina Nimene

DEF JAM RECORDINGS SVP/Urban Promotion NATINA NIMENE has been promoted and has had her title expanded to include Artist Relations.

She will manage talent opportunities across a broad range of media including radio, podcasts, community and philanthropic endeavors, and networks like BET, MTV, and FUSE.

In her expanded role she will act as a liaison for core DEF JAM artists like TEYANA TAYLOR, YG, BIG SEAN, JEEZY, 2 CHAINZ, and others.

DEF JAM Chairman/CEO JEFF HARLESTON said, NATINA has a unique and special talent for understanding and communicating with artists. Her experience, network and instincts are so important to what we’re trying to do as a company. This promotion and expansion of her role is beyond well-deserved.”

NIMENE’s resume includes BILLBOARD’s “WOMEN IN MUSIC” and “40 UNDER 40” Honoree, recognition by industry peers as a CULTURE CREATORS Honoree & HITS “NOISEMAKER,” advisory board member for the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC, and a member of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’s Task Force For Meaningful Change.

