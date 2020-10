Loren Christofori (Photo: LinkedIn)

SUN BROADCAST GROUP Dir./Marketing and 12 year veteran, LOREN CHRISTOFORI resigns to accept an opportunity with REATRO VENTURES in BOCA RATON, FL.

REATRO VENTURES is owned by JASON BAILEY (SBG Founder and former President) and is the developer of affiliate research software, ARC among other media, marketing, and tech projects.

