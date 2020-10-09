Bishop Briggs Livestream On October 17

BISHOP BRIGGS is returning to the stage, virtually, with "THE CHAMPION TOUR LIVESTREAM" on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17th at 6p (PT) with tickets available for $15 via VEEPS here. ZOOM meet & greets will be done before the show between 3-5p (PT) in groups of 25.

BRIGGS said, “I am beyond excited for my first ever livestream!!! I have missed touring and seeing you all this year so much! We'll have a limited number of exclusive *signed* anime prints and ZOOM meet & greet bundles available!”

Earlier this week, BRIGGS returned to the TV screen playing "Higher" on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN on OCTOBER 6th. Check out performance here.

