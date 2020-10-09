Moving To BEN

Displaced from its prior flagship by the station's lease to iHEARTMEDIA, VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY football and men's basketball will move to BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Adult Hits WBEN-F (95.7 BEN FM)/PHILADELPHIA for the 2020-21 season. The WILDCATS previously aired on BEN's former sister station Sports WTEL-A (610 SPORTS), since taken over by iHEART under an LMA to air BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK. RYAN FANNON returns as play-by-play voice, with KEVIN REILLY back as football analyst and WHITEY RIGSBY also returning as basketball analyst.

“After carrying VILLANOVA on 610 ESPN in recent years, we’re excited to move NOVA sports over to 95.7 BEN FM,” said VP/Market Manager JOE BELL. “Our motto at BEN is 'Playing Anything We Feel Like' and we feel like playing some VILLANOVA games! It will be a great season for VILLANOVA sports.”



“We’re thrilled to add VILLANOVA Football and Basketball to 95.7 BEN FM this year,” said PD CHUCK DAMICO. "It’s an honor to deliver these games to their passionate fans and alumni!”



“We are very excited to have a new flagship home for the VILLANOVA Athletics radio broadcasts with 95.7 BEN FM,” said VILLANOVA SPORTS PROPERTIES VP/GM DREW YOUNG. “The affiliation with BEN FM expands our reach in the DELAWARE VALLEY and gives the NOVA Nation a prominent new home on the FM dial."

