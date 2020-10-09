White (Credit: Shutterstock)

JACK WHITE has been named to replace MORGAN WALLEN as musical guest this weekend on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. SNL Executive producer LORNE MICHAELS made the announcement in an interview with TODAY SHOW's WILLIE GEIST.

WALLEN was pulled from the show a couple days ago after he was captured on social media breaking COVID-19 protocol (NET NEWS 10/8). WHITE, a last minute replacement, has performed on SNL four times, including one time THE WHITE STRIPES. He last performed on SNL in 2018.

