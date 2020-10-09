Jobs open

SUN BROADCASTING WXNX/FT. MYERS-NAPLES, FL, which flipped from Active 93X to Country as "TRUMP COUNTRY 93.7" last month (NET NEWS 9/16), is now seeking on-air talent, preferably with programming experience, for multiple daypart openings. The station is expected to continue its stunt positioning, which comes complete with a DONALD TRUMP celebrity impersonator delivering the voiceover imaging, through the election, but retain the music format thereafter.

Here’s the official job posting: “TRUMP COUNTRY 93.7 in sunny Southwest FLORIDA has an immediate need for on-air and programming talent. If you love Country music and live the lifestyle, we want you to join our private, family owned TV and radio media company in FORT MYERS. If you can deliver a great daily live show and connect via social media and personal appearances, then jump on in, the water is warm. Plus, if you have programming experience, we want to hear from you! We have all the resources you will need to be successful and win, BIGLY! Please send your resume and recent samples of your air work to jobs@sbroadcast.com. SUN BROADCASTING is an equal opportunity employer.”

