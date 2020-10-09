Jack 'Mr. Mehoff' Wilson

Former BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock KILO/COLORADO SPRINGS MD/Afternoon personality JACK 'MR. MEHOFF' WILSON has passed away from COVID-19 related health issues. He was 38.

KILO/KRXP OM ROSS FORD told ALL ACCESS, "I'm still trying to wrap my head around it. Some of the staff got word last night but waited till after I did my KILO morning show to tell me. He contracted COVID-19 a few months back, which agitated other health issues and he never got better."

FORD said WILSON passed away in a DENVER, CO hospital last SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3rd with his mother PATTIE RAY by his side.

WILSON started at KILO in early 2000 an an intern for FORD and his morning partner MO, and would eventually became the MD and Afternoon jock. He was at KILO for almost 15 years and left in 2015 to move to ARIZONA to be with his son JACK JR. He eventually started doing weekends for HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD/PHOENIX.

The KILO FACEBOOK page paid tribute to WILSON saying, "It is with deep regret that we share this news with the KILO Nation. We received word last night the our beloved JACK 'MR. MEHOFF' WILSON has passed away. He was and will always be a big part of the KILO family. We send our love and condolences to his mother, son, family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time. Rest in Power JACK!

WILSON is survived by his mother PATTIE RAY, a 17 year-old daughter BELLA, and 6 year-old son JACK JR.

