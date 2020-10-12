Disney Music On Apple

DISNEY MUSIC GROUP has landed on APPLE MUSIC with a brand-new dedicated destination with a unique collection of more than 30 playlists, classic soundtracks, radio stations, and more. This new destination gives APPLE MUSIC users an opportunity to engage with content from not just DISNEY, but PIXAR, MARVEL and "Star Wars."

The launch also includes a DISNEY HITS RADIO special on the new APPLE MUSIC HITS radio station. Hosted by HOLLYWOOD RECORDS artist SOFIA CARSON, the radio show celebrates nearly 80 years of music, plus exclusive interviews with artists discussing their experiences creating iconic moments in DISNEY's musical history.



Conversations include EGOT-winning composer and songwriter ALAN MENKEN, GRAMMY-winning artist CHRISTINA AQUILERA, "Moana" star AULI'L CRAVALHO, "The Little Mermaid" star JODI BENSON, "Beauty & The Beast's" PAIGE O'HARA and others.

Visit the new DISNEY destination on APPLE MUSIC here.

