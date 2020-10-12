Youngblood (Photo: Facebook)

COX MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WALR-F (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA has parted ways with longtime weekend Oldies host YOUNGBLOOD, reported RODNEY HO/AJC.com.

His SATURDAY morning “SPOTLIGHT GOLD" show played R&B Classics from the 60s and 70s. According to AJC, YOUNGBLOOD has been on ATLANTA radio for three decades and 20 of them at WALR.

AJC reported that this is not the first time YOUNGBLOOD has left the station. In 2011 he exited over a salary issue but was brought back 5 months later because of listener pressure.

YOUNGBLOOD's fans have reacted to his latest departure on FACEBOOK.

