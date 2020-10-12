Two Part Van Halen Special

HOUSTON-based SUITERADIO, which syndicates the 24-Hour Classic Rock format “The Rock” as well as THE BUD AND BROADWAY SHOW, have added more than 30 affiliates worldwide to a growing list of stations airing the latest installment of the SUITERADIO series “Long Live Rock,” this time commemorating the late EDDIE VAN HALEN.

SUITERADIO COO PAT FANT noted, “Long Live Rock is an ongoing series that releases a new episode whenever we lose another member of the rock and roll royal family. These two, 26-minute tributes are built to stand alone with room for sponsors. They are perfect for multiple airings on weekends, or any time that fits for your station.”

“Long Live Rock” episodes are delivered fully hosted/commercial free and are available at no charge and with no barter requirement to any station wanting to broadcasts them.

SUITERADIO President/CEO CRUZE said, “We’ve lost some amazing artists in the last several years and while it wasn’t entirely unexpected, losing EDDIE really stings. We grew up with his music and played Van Halen on our radio stations going all the way back to their debut album. This leaves a gaping hole in our musical hearts.”

The EDDIE VAN HALEN edition of “Long Live Rock” is the first episode to be released in two parts. “There was just too much to say and too much great music to limit it to 26 minutes,” CRUZE said, “So we made it a two-parter. The first 26-minute segment is hosted by DONNA McKENZIE, and the second segment by PAM KELLY. Stations can air them back to back, or in different hours, or just the first segment if prefer. DONNA and Pam do a great job of commemorating EDDIE’s life and music.”

Previous editions of “Long Live Rock” have commemorated DAVID BOWIE, RICK OCASEK, LARRY JUNSTROM of LYNRYD SKYNRD, and EDDIE MONEY. The show is available now to anyone wants to air it.

Contact SUITERADIO’s ED MOLONEY to get the show or for more information by email: ed@suiteradio.net, or call (832) 220-5696.

