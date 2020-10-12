Beasley Aids Voter Turnout

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP is pleased to unveil "Your Vote - Your Voice" - a special BEASLEY BEST COMMUNITY OF CARING initiative designed to encourage eligible voters to cast their ballot for the upcoming election in NOVEMBER.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE remarked, "This initiative is a great reminder that no matter who you choose, it’s important to make sure your voice is heard at the polls."

The initiative will include a variety of recorded :15 and :30 second PSAs, as well as custom content that will be featured on BEASLEY’s 64 radio station websites throughout the election season. In addition, special customized messaging, encouraging listeners to vote, will be displayed using Quu RDS technology across the company’s in-car dash platforms.

