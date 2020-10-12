Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Jawsh/Jason/BTS Hold Top Spot; 24kGoldn Top 5; Mendes, Smith Top 20; Dua Lipa/DaBaby Debut Big

* JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO X BTS hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)"

* 24KGOLDN is top 5, up 8*-5* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, and +1354 spins

* While SURF MESA and EMILEE hold at 7* "ily (i love you baby,)" the song is up quadruple digits yet again at 1217 spins

* AVA MAX is up 1354 spins, moving 14*-12* with "Kings & Queens," as she heads toward the top 10

* JUSTIN BIEBER's "Holy," featuring CHANCE THE RAPPER, remains top 15 with a gain of 1074 spins

* SHAWN MENDES surges into the top 20 with "Wonder," up 30*-18* and is the #1 Greatest Gainer of 2834 spins

* SAM SMITH also enters the top 20 with "Diamonds," moving 21*-19*, up 638 spins

* DUA LIPA debuts at 27* with "Levitating," featuring DABABY, up 2658 spins

* TRAVIS SCOTT scores an impressive debut at 34* with "FRANCHISE," featuring YOUNG THUG and M.I.A., up 494 spins

* WHY DON'T WE and TATE MCRAE also debut this week

Rhythmic: Drake/Lil Durk Hold #1 Spot; Pop Smoke/50/Roddy Top 3; Travis Top 15; Pop Smoke/Lil Baby/DaBaby Surge

* DRAKE and LIL DURK hold the top spot with "Laugh Now Cry Later" for a 3rd week

* POP SMOKE, RODDY RICCH, and 50 CENT enter the top 3 with "The Woo," up 5*-3* and is +440 spins

* 24KGOLDN goes top 10 at Rhythmic as well, climbing 9*-6* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, and scores a gain of 1055 spins and is nearing the top 5

* TRAVIS SCOTT is top 15 in his second week with "FRANCHISE," featuring YOUNG THUG and M.I.A., moving 17*-13* and is +809 spins

* INTERNET MONEY are nearing the top 15 with "Lemonade," up 18*-16*, featuring GUNNA, TOLIVER, and NAV, and gain 833 spins

* POP SMOKE surges 36*-26* with "For The Night," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, up 525 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION has the top debut at 31* with "Don't Stop," featuring YOUNG THUG, up 605 spins

* CHRIS BROWN X YOUNG THUG enter the chart at 34* with "Say You Love Me," up 377 spins

* POPCAAN has the final debut at 40* with "Twist & Turn," featuring DRAKE & PARTYNEXTDOOR

Urban: Drake/Lil Durk Hold #1; Moneybagg Yo, Beatking/Queendome Come Top 10; DaBaby/Young Thug, Jhene Aiko/H.E.R. Top 15

* DRAKE and LIL DURK continue their multi-format #1 at Rhythmic and Urban with "Laugh Now Cry Later"

* The top 7 songs on the Urban chart remain steady from last week

* MONEYBAGG YO goes top 10 with "Said Sum," climbing 11*-8* and is +346 spins

* BEATKING hits the top 10 as well with "Then Leave," featuring QUEENDOME COME, rising 13*-10* and is up 357 spins

* DABABY and YOUNG THUG are top 15 with "Blind," leaping 16*-12* and are +327 spins

* JHENE AIKO & H.E.R. have had two strong weeks, rising 17*-14* with "B.S.," up 444 spins

* CITY GIRLS go top 20 with "P***y Talk," featuring DOJA CAT

* SZA vaults 28*-21* with "Hit Different," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN, up 481 spins

* TRAVIS SCOTT has the top debut with "FRANCHISE," featuring YOUNG THUG and M.I.A. at 25* and is +817 spins

* INTERNET MONEY debuts at 36* with "Lemonade," featuring GUNNA, TOLLIVER, and NAV, up 259 spins

Hot AC: Weeknd Now At 19 Weeks; Gabby/Charlie Top 3; Ava Max Top 15; Mendes Top 20; Surf Mesa Top 25; Bastille Soars

* THE WEEKND has now spent 19 weeks atop the Hot AC chart in 2020 with "Blinding Lights"

* GABBY BARRETT and CHARLIE PUTH are top 3 with "I Hope", moving 5*-3* and +441 spins

* JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO X BTS are nearing the top 5 with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," rising 8*-6*, and is up 450 spins

* AVA MAX is top 15 with "Kings & Queens," climbing 16*-14* and is up 448 spins

* SHAWN MENDES hits the top 20 at Hot AC in his 2nd week with "Wonder," up 27*-19* and is +1011 spins

* SURF MESA and EMILEE go top 25 with "ily (i love you baby,)" up 31*-25* and +298 spins

* BASTILLE vaults 39*-29* with "survivin'," rising 195 spins

* ALICIA KEYS lands the lone debut at 38* with "Love Looks Better"

Active Rock: Seether Holds Top Spot; Corey Taylor Runner Up; Deftones Top 5; AC/DC Debuts At #7; Royal Blood Top 15; Asking Alexandria Top 20

* SEETHER holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Dangerous"

* COREY TAYLOR is now the runner up with "Black Eyes Blue," up 3*-2*

* DEFTONES go top 5, up 6*-5* with "Ohms"

* AC/DC score a huge debut at 7* with "Shot In The Dark," entering with 1201 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD go top 15 in their second week, moving 23*-15* with "Trouble's Coming" with a gain of +310 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA go top 20 with "They Don't Want What We Want," rising 21*-20*

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH land the top debut at 26* with "Living The Dream," up 268 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET enter at 31* with "My Soon, My Way," up 271 spins

* ALTER BRIDGE enter at 39* with "Native Son"

Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly New Chart Topper; Judah Top 10; Glass Animals Top 15; Royal Blood Surge; Grandson, AJR Debut

* MACHINE GUN KELLY unseats ALL TIME LOW at the top spot with "Bloody Valentine," moving 2*-1* and is +274 spins

* DAYGLOW (#3) and WALLOWS (#4) hold in their chart position this week, but are up 249 and 251 spins respectively

* JUDAH & THE LION go top 10 with "Beautiful Anyway," rising 11*-10* and is +111 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS enter the top 15 with "Tangerine," climbing 17*-14* and are +193 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD vault 34*-21* with "Trouble's Coming," up 364 spins

* GRANDSON and AJR debut

Triple A: Maeson Holds #1; Elle King, Phoenix Top 10; Monsters, Dayglow Top 15

* MATT MAESON holds the top spot with "Hallucinogenics" for a 5th week

* ELLE KING hits the top 10 with "The Let Go," up 11*-8*

* PHOENIX moves into the top 10, up 13*-10* with "Identical"

* OF MONSTERS AND MEN are knocking on the top 10 door with a 16*-11* move for "Visitor," up 52 spins

* DAYGLOW go top 15 as well with 17*-14* move for "Can I Call You Tonight?," up 40 spins

* TOM PETTY, BELLE MT., and CHRIS STAPLETON debut

