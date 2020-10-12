Ho Ho Ho

Well Ho-Freakin'-Ho, as ROBERT FEDER reports, "HALLOWEEN is still almost three weeks away, but they’re already thinking about CHRISTMAS at iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO. "Listeners again are being invited to guess the exact day and time Lite FM flips to CHRISTMAS music this year, with the winning entry eligible for a $1,000 prize," he writes.

“Can’t give you the exact day yet ... but I can say that CHRISTMAS music starts in less than 40 days on @LITEFMChicago!” PD/Afternooner MICK LEE wrote on FACEBOOK. Last year the switch to “CHICAGO’s CHRISTMAS Music Station” came at 4p on NOVEMBER 5th.

