Vuolo (From 'Inside Michigan Football')

The weekly "INSIDE MICHIGAN FOOTBALL" TV show, airing on SCRIPPS ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV/DETROIT, aired a feature on radio videographer ART VUOLO this SUNDAY (10/11).

In the "ALRO STEEL Man of the Week" segment, "Radio's Best Friend" discusses his longtime support of the UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN football program, his work taking video at the games, and his lifelong love for the WOLVERINES.

See it here:

