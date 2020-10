The Thoens

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to BMLG RECORDS Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, who wed former REVIVER RECORDS Mgr./Marketing & Artist Development HAYLEY COWOSKI on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10th at ROCK CASTLE STATE HISTORIC SITE in HENDERSONVILLE, TN. The couple got engaged in 2018 (NET NEWS 10/8/18).

Send best wishes to THOEN here.

