2021 Preview

GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277V/MILWAUKEE is holding its annual special day of programming previewing the year ahead, this year called "WTMJ 2021," on TUESDAY (10/13).

The station will devote each hour between 9a and 6p (CT) to individual issues, with special guests including WISCONSIN Governor TONY EVERS, Sens. TAMMY BALDWIN (D-WI) and RON JOHNSON (R-WI), MILWAUKEE BUCKS Pres. PETER FEIGIN, and others.

VP/Market Mgr. STEVE WEXLER said, “Every year, WTMJ brings our listeners an all-day look at the issues shaping our future. Little did we know how tumultuous a year 2020 would turn out be when we gathered last year. What will the new year bring? We’ll find out together on WTMJ 2021.”

The topic schedule:

9a Presidential Politics

10a Public Safety

11a Sports in the Age of COVID-19

Noon Business and Economy

1p Healthcare

2p Entertainment

3p Education

4p Local and State Government

5p The Racial Divide

