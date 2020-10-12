-
WTMJ/Milwaukee's Annual Preview Of New Year To Air Tomorrow
October 12, 2020 at 8:39 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277V/MILWAUKEE is holding its annual special day of programming previewing the year ahead, this year called "WTMJ 2021," on TUESDAY (10/13).
The station will devote each hour between 9a and 6p (CT) to individual issues, with special guests including WISCONSIN Governor TONY EVERS, Sens. TAMMY BALDWIN (D-WI) and RON JOHNSON (R-WI), MILWAUKEE BUCKS Pres. PETER FEIGIN, and others.
VP/Market Mgr. STEVE WEXLER said, “Every year, WTMJ brings our listeners an all-day look at the issues shaping our future. Little did we know how tumultuous a year 2020 would turn out be when we gathered last year. What will the new year bring? We’ll find out together on WTMJ 2021.”
The topic schedule:
9a Presidential Politics
10a Public Safety
11a Sports in the Age of COVID-19
Noon Business and Economy
1p Healthcare
2p Entertainment
3p Education
4p Local and State Government
5p The Racial Divide
-