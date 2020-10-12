Morgan (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Hall of Fame second baseman and baseball broadcaster JOE MORGAN has passed away at his home in DANVILLE, CA at 77.

MORGAN, who played for the HOUSTON COLT .45s/ASTROS, CINCINNATI REDS, SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS, PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES, and OAKLAND ATHLETICS and was known for his unusual batting stance featuring the flapping of his back elbow while waiting for the pitch, later became a baseball analyst on television and radio, calling REDS games on TV in 1985, then GIANTS games in 1986-94 and A'S games in 1995; he was part of ABC's baseball crew in 1988-89 and NBC's in 1986-87 and 1994-2000. He was probably best known as a broadcaster for his long run alongside JON MILLER calling SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL for ESPN in 1990-2010, during which he also called playoff and WORLD SERIES games for ESPN RADIO. MORGAN briefly hosted a daily syndicated radio show for SPORTS USA RADIO NETWORK in 2011.

« see more Net News