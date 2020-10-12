Creepy

"LORE" creator AARON MAHNKE has created a HALLOWEEN scripted fiction anthology podcast series starring KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY and produced by BLUMHOUSE TELEVISION for iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK "AARON MAHNKE'S 13 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN" will premiere on OCTOBER 19th and features KEY as "The Caretaker" of "Hawthorne Manor," narrating stories of the hotel's latest doomed guests.



“Hawthorne Manor is a unique world and we’re so thrilled to be working with iHEARTMEDIA and AARON MAHNKE to bring this sinister tale to life,” said BLUMHOUSE TELEVISION Pres. JEREMY GOLD. “With people staying home this HALLOWEEN, we thought listeners would appreciate getting lost in this world with us and having a taste of the spooky spirit of this holiday.”

“Who doesn’t love a good Halloween story?” said MAHNKE. “With iHEARTMEDIA’s unmatched distribution platform and BLUMHOUSE’s deep roots in horror storytelling, we’ve built the perfect team to scare the socks off our listeners this HALLOWEEN.”



“We’re always looking for different ways to immerse podcast fans into new worlds,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “With 13 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN, we’re partnering with the best talent in horror to create something special, with deeply haunting stories and ambitious sound technology that makes the experience that much better.”

