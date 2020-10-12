Video Of The Year Finalists Revealed

CMT has revealed the final six nominations for its "Video of the Year" category, after several weeks of fan voting, which narrowed the category from the initial 14 nominees (NET NEWS 9/23). The six finalists are:

CARRIE UNDERWOOD - “Drinking Alone”

KEITH URBAN - “Polaroid”

KELSEA BALLERINI - “homecoming queen?”

LUKE COMBS - “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

MIRANDA LAMBERT - “Bluebird”

TANYA TUCKER - “Bring My Flowers Now”

Fans can vote for the top six finalists from now until the show's air date on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st here. The show will air on CMT with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK, POP TV and TV LAND.

