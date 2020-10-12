Quartz Hill Records New Hires

QUARTZ HILL RECORDS, founded in JULY by BBR MUSIC GROUP founder BENNY BROWN, former BBR CFO PAUL BROWN and songwriter JASON SELLERS in partnership with THE ORCHARD (NET NEWS 7/16), has revealed its first round of new hires for the NASHVILLE-based label.

Among the newly named staffers are industry veterans APRIL RIDER (VP/Promotion & Marketing), MATT GALVIN (National Dir./Promotions & Marketing), CLAY HENDERSON (National Dir./Syndication & Strategic Marketing - Regional Promotion & Marketing), NATALIE KILGORE (VP/Publicity & Integrated Marketing) and JOSH BROWN (Coord./A&R Creative and A&R Administration). RIDER, HENDERSON, KILGORE and BROWN have all formerly worked for BROWN at BBR MUSIC GROUP. GALVIN joins after 15 years as a Regional Dir. of Promotion & Marketing for RCA NASHVILLE.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to have so many of our former label family on board as we launch QUARTZ HILL RECORDS,” said BROWN. “APRIL, CLAY, NATALIE and JOSH were instrumental in many of our key successes at BBR MUSIC GROUP, and MATT’s great success at RCA speaks for itself. I’m truly excited to announce them as part of our new team, and to launch our first QUARTZ HILL RECORDS artist in the coming weeks.”

"I am thrilled to be reunited with BENNY BROWN as well as many of my former co-workers for this new chapter,” said RIDER, who most recently was VP/Marketing & Promotion at FOUNDRY RECORDS. “BENNY, PAUL and JASON all have a clear vision for the future, not to mention an enormous amount of passion for the music, artists and staff. I am eager to get out on the road again to connect with my radio friends, and excited for the journey ahead with such a talented group of team members."

