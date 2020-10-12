Starting Today At 2p (PT)

SIRIUSXM’s CLASSIC VINYL (Channel 26) is set to premiere the "EAGLES Live From The Forum MMXVIII" from the forthcoming, 26-song, live album from the EAGLES, in its entirety, featuring DON HENLEY, JOE WALSH, TIMOTHY B. SCHMIT, VINCE GILL and DEACON FREY recorded in SEPTEMBER 2018 at THE FORUM in LOS ANGELES.

The EAGLES played three nights at THE FORUM (SEPTEMBER 12, 14 & 15) in 2018 and have compiled a concert film and Live LP that will be out this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16th on RHINO RECORDS.

"EAGLES Live From The Forum MMXVIII" will premiere on SIRIUSXM’s CLASSIC VINYL TODAY at 5p (PT), and repeat several more times this week.

