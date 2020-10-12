Sexton

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WFLA-A-W233AV-W256CT-W290BJ/TAMPA has dropped the tape-delayed airing of former WFLA host TODD SCHNITT's COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS show in the 9p-midnight slot (ET) and replaced it with PREMIERE NETWORKS' BUCK SEXTON, effective TODAY (10/12).

SEXTON guested on WFLA's "AM TAMPA BAY" on FRIDAY (10/9) to promote his show joining the station's lineup. SCHNITT, who recently joined crosstown BEASLEY Classic Hits WRBQ (Q105) for mornings in his "MJ" persona (NET NEWS 9/28), was also dropped by WFLA sister News-Talk WHNZ-A in favor of DAVE RAMSEY (NET NEWS 10/12).

